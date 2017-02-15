Rain To Snow To Quiet Pattern

Happy Wednesday folks, we’re halfway through the work week!

How about yesterday?! Yes, I know temperatures were in the low to mid 30’s but didn’t all that sunshine feel good? Unfortunately, today we’re back in the clouds again with some rain & snow showers moving through the area as a system passes through the region. Rain showers develop this morning and will continue to be scattered in nature through the afternoon. Due to temperatures being well above freezing by this afternoon, much of what falls will be mainly in the form of rain showers around the Boston area with perhaps a bit of snow mixing well to the north and west where temperatures will be cooler. Not expecting any problems on the roadways through this afternoon.

Overall, we’ll be watching the current system (which brings the scattered rain/snow showers to the area during the day) merge or what we in the “meteorological” world call “phase” with another system off the New England coast late tonight and early tomorrow. This “new” area of low pressure will likely rapidly develop and bring a period of light snow to Eastern Massachusetts (especially Northeastern Massachusetts where a winter storm warning is in effect) tonight and early Thursday morning.

As far as snow totals across Southern New England, a coating to an inch or two possible Eastern Mass including the Boston area, 2-3″+ (potentially more) across Northeastern Massachusetts and into southern New Hampshire. A substantial snowfall is expected once again in Central and Northern New England where well over a foot will fall which is great for all you skiers & snowmobilers!

Have a great day! ~David



