Rain to Sun, Windy Day

It’s an impressively mild start to this Sunday morning with the numbers running close to 60 degrees, although, it’s tough to enjoy that mild air with all the showers that have worked on through, and will continue to work through this morning. Winds are gusty too, out of the southwest this morning, and then pick up out of the west this afternoon. At times, that west wind will gust past 40mph. With that in mind, a wind advisory is posted for the entire state into this evening. While we shake off the rain by this afternoon and see some breaks of sun return, we’ll also lose the milder air as temps head back into the 40s.





It’s a bit of an up and down temp pattern this week with upper 30s to near 40 and a gusty wind tomorrow, to upper 50s and a busy breeze Tuesday. Wednesday is near 50 with some morning showers possible and then we’re back to 40 with some sun on Thanksgiving. Black Friday looks good for all those heading out to grab some good deals!

Have a great Sunday and go Pats!!!!!!!!

@clamberton7 -twitter