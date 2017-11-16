Rain, Wind & Cold

Today is not the day to forget the rain gear! Your Thursday forecast is less than desirable with a cold rain throughout the bulk of the day coupled with a windy day on tap! Today’s storm system is a speedy one, with rain showers already arriving across eastern Mass. for the bulk of the morning commute.

We’ll see a few showers this morning, with rain becoming heavier by mid-morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to fall late morning through early afternoon….so it’s indoor recess for sure!

We keep scattered showers with the chance for some pockets of heavy rain at times (especially where we manage a t’storm or two) into the early part of the evening commute. Rain tapers dramatically past 7:30PM, with just the slight chance for a few more spotty showers through 9PM. this evening, rainfall totals look to range between 0.25-0.75″. Those of us who manage a few t’storms could overachieve on this range, but I’m expecting most locations to walk away with about 0.50″…either way you’ll want to make sure you’ve got any clogged leaves out of your drains!

Winds today will be pretty nasty in tandem with the cold rain. While winds are light early this morning, but mid-morning it’ll be breezy. We do have a Wind Advisory in effect for Buzzards Bay, Cape & Islands mid-morning through this evening, with sustained winds out of the SE/SW of 20-30 mph and gust up to 45mph. This could lead to isolated power outages and downed tree limbs and branches.

Don’t forget some warm layers and rain gear today!!!

~Wren