Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head

Here we go again, with these spring showers lingering into the start of meteorological summer. We could even be in store for some record cold high temps as we move into Tuesday. It is a dreary, gloomy, wet, cool, raw… (choose your own descriptive word to insert here, but keep in mind that this is a family blog) … first half of the week. It’s more of a bummer than anything else, with on and off showers and a chilly onshore wind for the next two days. I call this forecast “June Gloom:”

Monday and Tuesday look like the wettest days of the week, but we’re not talking about a wall of water here. It’s like I said, on and off showers moving through from time to time – all the while, we’ll feel like we’re living inside of a cloud with mist and drizzle and gray skies. Plus, as temps fall into the low 50s overnight tonight, they won’t move much tomorrow. By the time this wet weather finally kicks out of here early Wednesday morning (but hopefully before), most locations will have picked up 1-2″ of rain… but again, that’s over the next 72 hours, or so. Tuesday may be fairly windy, with gusts getting up to around 35mph. It’s a chilly wind at that, coming in off of the ocean.

We’d love to see some improvement on Wednesday, but it’s going to be slow improvement. That on-shore flow will still be with us on Wednesday, keeping the clouds in place and the temps fairly cool. Both Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the low 60s (hey, it’s better than Mon-Tue!) with the coolest temps along the coast.

While you’re reading my blog right now, are you feeling a bit like this? It’s okay.

The forecast stinks. I’m with you. If I DID control the weather, like some people think I do, I would most certainly change the forecast. But since I can’t, I just try to keep a smile on my face and a song in my blog:

Those raindrops are fallin’ on my head, they keep fallin’

But there’s one thing I know

The blues they send to meet me won’t defeat me

It won’t be long till happiness steps up to greet me

We know it will get better eventually! It even looks like summer could be right around the corner… Let’s just say the light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter as we near the end of the week. In fact, next week may be “more like it” when we think of June. Hang in there, hang on to your hat, and have your umbrella handy. – Breezy