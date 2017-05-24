Rainy End To The Week

Thankfully we had at least some sunshine today as this is it for the rest of the week as another storm is about to move in tomorrow morning. This latest storm is a bit bigger than the one that just grazed southern New England this morning. The next storm will load up on showers & even a few downpours and throw them into New England by mid morning Thursday. The other thing about this storm is that it is a bit of a slow mover, meaning….not one day of showers but two. Yup….more showers on Friday, especially during the morning hours. I do think the rain will at least taper to clouds & drizzle by Friday afternoon so for those of you hitting the road for the Holiday Weekend won’t be slowed up by any steady/heavy rain.

Speaking of the Holiday Weekend, it’s decent. I can’t say It’s awesome, fantastic, amazing, stupendous but I also won’t say….It’s washed, it’s cold, it’s miserable, cancel all outdoor plans. Simply put, we’re not in a pattern that offers a lot of sunshine & heat (ie…not the best weekends for the beaches/pools) With that said……outdoor plans should be OK for Saturday and again on Sunday with at least some sunshine both days. Temps both of the weekend days are in the upper 60s…low 60s coast. It’s memorial day itself that offers some rain. I do think some showers are likely Monday Morning—not great for the parades & ceremonies…unfortunate, considering those are the most important events for the Memorial Day weekend. Monday afternoon B-B-Qs likely just have clouds & cool temps…upper 50s.

More on this the next two days.

~JR