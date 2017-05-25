Rainy Thursday & Friday

Rain is moving on in to Southern New England as I type. So, if you’re an early AM commuter, you’ve got a better deal. Late morning commuters will contend with some steadier widespread rain and areas of fog.

Rain moves in from southern Mass. into northern Mass. during the morning commute, with widespread rain by mid-morning. This is also when areas of fog form, making the later part of the morning commute even slower. Rain could also be heavy at times this AM.

The lunch hour, afternoon and evening commute, all feature rain, but you’ll notice a lull in the intensity (with more scattered rain, and even drizzle). Don’t be bamboozled! Our heavy rain isn’t done yet.

Widespread minor coastal flooding expected late tonight (on either end of high tide), with a coastal flood advisory in effect. Tides are 0.75-1′ higher than normal.

As our current storm system takes aim on New England, moving in closer late tonight (and ending smack-dab over us by Friday morning), rain again becomes widespread and heavy at times. This heavier rain looks to greet us late tonight after midnight through the Friday morning commute. During this time we could also deal with a few t’storms.

Rain tapers significantly into Friday afternoon, with scattered off and on showers holding into Friday evening. Most spots will grab 1.0-1.5″ between this morning and Friday afternoon, with a few 2″ totals possible.

~Wren