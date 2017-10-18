It appears fall is rather bashful this year with only limited appearances and the most recent (yesterday) is gone before you know it. Temps this afternoon were once again above normal with many towns reaching the low 70s, around 10 degrees above normal. As of this evening, October 2017 is the 5th warmest on record and with more warmth in store, the Hunt for Red October (#1) rolls on. Here is one reason why:



That is usually a warm, dry pattern for much of the nation and it’s no different this go-around. The jet stream is up north of New England and if you are seeking pumpkin latte/vest/hoodie weather, you must travel up into Canada for that type of weather. Until then, it’s sunshine for days and mild temps–right into next week. Great for outdoor activities including the Head of The Charles:



Amazing. I can recall in recent years….cold, raw, rainy, windy weather for the event…nope, not this year. Warm. This pattern lingers into the beginning of next week and then breaks down due to a typhoon halfway around the world. Check out this weather map from the western Pacific:



Focus on that green circular blob in the lower left-hand corner of the map. That is the typhoon (Typhoon Lan) that will help to re-arrange the meteorological furniture across the North American Living Room…it will head north, grazing Japan this weekend, and in doing so, buckle the jet stream across North America late next week, as seen here on this map:



That jet stream configuration likely means some beneficial rains next Wednesday and then seasonable temps for this time of year. Stick around fall, don’t be so bashful!

~JR