Record Chill Relaxes

Cold stuff again this morning as lows ran into the teens and low 20s for many of the suburbs. While we stayed above a record low in Boston, that 29 was plenty cold enough for the time of year. Fortunately, we don’t have much of a breeze today as temps slowly, but steadily moderate back into the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will feature a lot of clouds and a few rain/snow showers around. The best chance for some flakes will be across Central New England and the best chance for some rain showers, across SE Mass. All and all, a mostly cloudy and cool day.



A spotty sprinkle/flurry lingers Tuesday and some more showers are likely Wednesday night/Thursday AM and again on Saturday. Saturday’s system is likely the strongest with the chance for 1/2″ or so of water with a gusty southerly breeze and highs in the 50s.

Have a great Sunday and Go Pats!!!!!!!!!!

@clamberton7 -twitter