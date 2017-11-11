Record Cold

While this Fall has been chalked full of record or near record warmth, we’re finally changing the tune for a bit. The weather pendulum has swung back the other way for now as we broke back to back records for cold air in Boston. Last night, we hit 24 degrees before midnight, breaking the record of 25 for Friday. This morning, the 23 in Boston was good enough to break the record of 24 for the date. Not only did we have the cold air, the wind also helped drive down the wind chills into the single digits.

There’s no lack of cold air through the day, however, with full sunshine and a diminishing breeze, it won’t be as uncomfortable cold this afternoon. Tonight, we fade back into the teens and 20s. Right now, I’m thinking we miss the record in Boston by a couple degrees, which stands at 25. Winds will be light.



Light winds prevail tomorrow with more clouds and highs in the 40s. We stay in the 40s Monday and Tuesday as a couple waves of energy pass by us. The one on Monday is the one to watch, as it may pass close enough to throw some rain/snow showers back into Southern New England. While we don’t have any big warm-ups in store, by mid to late week next week, temperatures look to be more seasonable.





Have a great weekend and a big THANK YOU! To all those who have served.

@clamberton7 – twitter