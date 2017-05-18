Record Heat Today

Record heat is looking likely today for much of Southern New England today, with temps soaring into the mid-90s for many locations including Boston today.

Stay cool, stay hydrated and plan for the heat today. Yesterday was hot, but today will be hotter & muggy. You may want to limit time outdoors if the hot weather has come on too quickly and too intensely for your liking.

Air quality will be also be a concern today with high ozone levels especially as we start to really heat up. Sensitive individuals (children, elderly) or anyone with respiratory concerns (asthma, bronchitis, etc.) may want to limit time outdoors doing strenuous activity.

A line of storms looks to develop this evening, with the strongest storms west of 495. This line will weaken as it tracks farther eastward, but we could still contend with a few robust t’storms in Boston as well. The best time frame for any stormy weather falls between 6PM-1AM.

Few showers & iso. storms are possible tomorrow morning and afternoon as a cold front moves through, but we aren’t looking at a ton of moisture here. In fact, we’ll still keep mostly sunny skies.

By Friday evening, we’ll have some relief from the heat, and a cooler pattern takes hold this weekend into next week.

Stay hydrated,and enjoy that sunshine!

~Wren