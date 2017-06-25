Full sunshine to start, showers and storms to finish! This is very typical weather for the summertime – but did you notice a difference in the humidity today? Dewpoints fell into the 50s last night and stayed there today… which is MUCH more comfortable!! So, you might be wondering – if we didn’t have the humidity, why did we get storms and downpours? Well, there is some colder air upstairs in the atmosphere and while we heat up near the surface in the afternoon, it creates an unstable environment. Get a little bit of energy to push through, and you get these isolated showers and storms. With the storms today and this evening, not everyone saw them – but those who did got a quick bout of rain and some gusty winds (between 35-40mph).

We’re in for a “rinse and repeat” forecast for the next couple of days: Starting with sunshine, clouds move in during the afternoon and we have a chance of catching an isolated shower/storm into the PM hours. This applies to both Monday and Tuesday – but the humidity will still stay in check. It’s a 20% chance tomorrow afternoon, with a slightly better chance N&W of Boston. Tuesday afternoon is about a 30% chance. We’ll be tracking it all for you.

Meantime, the humidity does stay in check for most of the week. It won’t creep back in until the end of the week (Thursday afternoon into Friday). Friday and Saturday look muggy, hot and more likely for widespread/scattered showers and storms.

See you tomorrow. – Breezy