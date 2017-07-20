Rinse and Repeat the Heat

Hot enough for you? Yup, for the 9th time this year, we cracked 90 degrees in Boston yesterday, and we should have no problem doing it again today as we quickly heat up. The humidity this morning isn’t quite as high as yesterday, but still plenty of mugginess to go around, in fact, where the highest humidity resides today, in Southeast Mass, there’s a heat advisory in place. You know the drill, bottom line, take it easy if you can and stay hydrated! As for the storm chance today, much of the day is rain-free at the pool or the beach, however, by mid to late afternoon, a few isolated storms pop-up.





A larger complex of storms will fire back toward Upstate New York later this afternoon that’ll be of our interest this evening. Those storms will have torrential rains and strong winds with them, but there’s some question to it’s exact formation location and track. If the best ingredients line up just to our south, then the worst storms stay just to our south as well. Something to keep an eye on as the potential for some storms tonight is there.



The heat is back tomorrow as we near 90 again, however, the humidity is much lower, allowing for a better feel to the air. Pools and beaches look like the places to be with mostly sunny skies and a dry day overall.



The weekend still looks ok Saturday with highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and increasing clouds. A few showers are possible with more clouds on Sunday as highs near 80 inland and hold in the 70s at the coast. 70s is where we stay Monday with showers and thunder possible again.

Stay cool!

