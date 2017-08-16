Rip Current Risk With Beach Weather

Wow, what another great day across southern New England with high temps in the lower to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky, nice breeze and lowering humidity. It ended up very similar to the weather we just had on Sunday.

The only issue we had today were at the beaches, where the rip current risk was elevated across the outer Cape, Islands and south Coast of MA and RI. In fact, numerous beaches were closed at the most exposed locations to the large waves/rip currents from Hurricane Gert. Gert as this writing has winds of 100mph, about 400 miles off our coast, and is racing away from New England.



With the low humidity and clear skies, temps will tumble tonight into the low 50s in the burbs to low 60s in Boston. Great sleeping weather for sure!



Tomorrow turns out to be another stellar beach day with mostly sunny skies and temps near 80. The rip current risk Thursday won’t be quite as high, but certainly is still there across the outer Cape and Islands to the Rhode Island coast.



The beach weather ends on Friday as a warm front delivers showers and storms across the area. They’ll be fairly widespread at times and continue into Friday night. A few storms may produce locally heavy rain as more humidity returns to New England. A few scattered storms linger with high humidity Saturday before we dry out Saturday night and Sunday.



Sunday and Monday look warm and bright with lower humidity returning. That’ll work in our favor on Monday as we await the solar eclipse. Right now the forecast is for mostly sunny skies!





Have a good Thursday and stay safe at the beaches!

@clamberton7 – twitter