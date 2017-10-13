Roller Coaster Ride

Today was just the type of weather the “fans of fall” ordered up. Many of us woke up to frost, with morning lows in the low 30s:

If you’ve ever wondered what “normal” should feel like for this time of year – today was “normal.” The seasonal average high in Boston is 62° for the middle of October, and that’s right where we were today. However, the first half of October has had so many “warmer than normal” days that we’re running aound 7.7° above average for the month so far. That is to say, I hope you enjoyed this “fancy fall” day… because we’re in for some milder air to work in this weekend.

The weekend does feature a lot of cloud cover. We’ll call both Saturday and Sunday “mostly cloudy.” Though, I think we do have a better shot at some more sunshine into Sunday afternoon. Both weekend days also run a chance of a few showers. It’s a little more likely tomorrow, especially along and south of the Mass Pike around midday into the early afternoon. Neither day is a washout, though. Expect low 70s for Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday (even maybe a couple of spots make it up to 80°). Sunday will also be quite windy, with gusts between 30-40mph. With that kind of wind on fully leaved trees, there’s the potential for a few branches or limbs to come down. Also, hold on to your hats.

A cold front sweeps through early Monday, and that will bring fall weather back into play… at least for a few days. Next week as a whole actually looks really nice: Mainly dry, mostly sunny each day and back into the low 70s for Thurs/Fri. The ups and downs of this temperature roller coaster continue! See you this weekend. – Breezy