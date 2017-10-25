Rounds Of Rain With Stalled Front

Today isn’t the day to forget the rain gear, in fact, I’d bring the rain boots, raincoat & umbrella. It’s a soggy start, with scattered showers and t’storms continuing this morning. Wind, rain, and storms could have kept you awake at times last night. Good news is today, we’ll at least start to peel back the blustery conditions. Southeastern Mass. still has a Wind Advisory in effect this morning until 7AM, with blustery winds out of the south and gusts potentially reaching 45 mph. However, the strongest gusts were late last night, and as of 5AM, the Cape & Islands are dealing with the brunt of the winds, with a Wind Advisory in effect through 11AM.

Minor Flooding remains possible this morning, with large puddles, and increased risk for hydroplaning and wet roads factors to keep in mind.

We’ll stay breezy today, but the rain will be the main contending factor for today’s commutes and activities. We do still have sctd. showers, downpours and a few embedded t’storms tracking through the Bay State this morning. Heavy rain at times, and even a bit of patchy fog will make for a slower commute into work. Minor flooding is possible (especially on the early end of the AM commute), with some ponding on the roadways probable.

Heaviest rain will gradually shift eastwards, but we don’t dry out today.

We do still have a Flood Watch in effect this morning for Eastern Massachusetts. This Watch will expire at different times for various counties today. For Boston, this watch wraps up at 12PM, for Plymouth/Bristol Counties 4PM, and later this evening for the Cape & Island. During this time rainfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible.

Scattered showers, heavy at times, will continue into the evening commute.

With rain stick in around tonight into tomorrow as well.

Ready the rain gear!!!

~Wren