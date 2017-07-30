I heard it said once that after we celebrate the 4th of July, summer just flies by. I agree that it does seems to be the case, doesn’t it? Summer goes by in a flash! But these are the days that most of us wait all year for; suffering through the brutal winter storms and prolonged cold, that tends to linger well into April. Here we are, now making our way into August – and meteorological summer is 2/3 over! Well, at least this next week’s forecast looks like “summer weather at its best.” That should soften the blow that we’re sailing through summer… There are still more great beach days ahead.

Last night’s lows were in the 40s for MANY, including a brisk 43° in Norwood. With clear skies, light wind, and dry air, there’s nothing to keep temps from falling off quickly once again tonight. Generally speaking, I think most of us bottom out between 50-60°. However, it’s not out of the question to see a few of the typically coolest spots inland dropping into the upper 40s again. Let Mother Nature pick up the tab on the A.C. for another night. :c)

We get the sunshine back again tomorrow with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will top out in the mid 80s inland, low 80s for the coast and upper 70s for the Cape. That’s just about right for the last day of July. Humidity is still low tomorrow too!! But that does change as we make our way through the week…

It will be a bit sticky on Tuesday, and there’s no way around the humidity by Wednesday. Temperatures will also get a boost by mid-week, and some locations could reach 90° on Wednesday. With the heat and the humidity, you may have guessed it, we’ll need to watch for the chance of storms. I do believe there’s about a 20% chance for PM showers/storms on Wednesday – but this looks more likely into Thursday. No matter what though, if you take a look at the 7-day forecast at the top of this blog, none of the days look like a washout. This week, we’re expecting more of a “splash and dash” scenario Thursday – Saturday. Have a great week! – Breezy