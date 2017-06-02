Same Theme, Minus 10

It was good stuff for a while yesterday as temperatures jumped up to near 80 degrees. Of course, we couldn’t stay completely dry as a few pop-up showers/storms managed to provide some wet weather, although not all towns got hit, and most storms were fairly short-lived.

Today, the flavor of the day is the same with morning sun to building clouds and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Most of these showers and storms will be fairly quick to move, and a few may produce some small hail thanks to all the cold air aloft. The difference today will be the fact that temps run about 10 degrees cooler, keeping highs closer to 70 this afternoon.



Temps run a few degrees cooler tomorrow with clouds and breaks of sun as highs run in the lower to middle 60s. The amount of moisture for showers and storms is limited, but a few towns still may manage a sprinkle or brief light shower. Much of the day will be dry though.



Sunday starts with sun and ends with showers moving in from the west. Once the cooler air and rain arrives Sunday night, it’ll be a tough pattern to break out of with much of early next week in the cool ocean air and bouts of rain and drizzle. From Sunday night, into Wednesday, many locations pick up 1-2″ of rain. With highs stuck in the 50s and low 60s for a few days, it’ll be a June gloom type set-up. It’s not all doom and gloom long range though as more seasonable weather and drier air returns toward the end of the week.

Heading north or to the Cape this weekend… below is the forecast. Have a good weekend!





@clamberton7 – twitter