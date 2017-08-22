“Scorcha” Today, Then Taste Of Fall

Yesterday was just a spectacular event that I’m sure will stay etched in our minds throughout our lives. By now, I’m sure you’ve seen dozens of awesome eclipse photos! If you want to see some more extraordinary eclipse photos, I highly suggest checking out some of NASA’s images online.

Today won’t be a blockbuster, but it will be a hot and humid forecast for us. This “scorcha” comes after a pretty comfortable stretch of weather…so today might feel a hair uncomfortable. Make sure to stay hydrated as temps soar into the low-90s, dewpoint jump into the upper-60s/low-70s, and heat indices reach into the mid-90s…SWEATY.

If you don’t jive well with ponytail weather on our frizz factor, well you’re not going to need to wait long for some significant improvements. A cold front approaches New England this evening, bringing the chance for sctd. showers & thunderstorms tonight through tomorrow morning. Western Mass. could deal with this moisture after dinnertime, but the Coastal Plain stands a better shot at getting in on some stormy weather closer to midnight. While the strongest storms look to stay NW of 495, we could still see some localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds in Boston tonight & tomorrow morning.

By mid to late Wednesday morning the chance for sctd. showers & t’storms stays more so SE of Boston, with the slight chance for showers across the Cape & Islands early afternoon.

Humidity levels fall off throughout the day tomorrow, and a very pleasant September-like pattern is in place for the second half of the workweek into this weekend.

~Wren