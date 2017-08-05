Sctd. Storms Today, Gorgeous Tomorrow

Your Saturday forecast leaves a bit to be desired. While we won’t deal with widespread rain all day long, it is a weather aware sort of forecast for us. Our first round of rain and embedded t’storms pays a visit to eastern Mass. late morning into the mid-afternoon. We’ll manage a few t’storms at the onset of contending with this widespread slug of rain, but the early afternoon hours much of our stormy weather stays W & NW of 495, with more rain continuing across the coastal plain.

We could even see a few try periods this afternoon, but you’ll want to keep to indoor plans this afternoon and even as we still keep the chance for sctd. shower & t’storms in the forecast. As today’s cold front moves through late afternoon through dinnertime, we have the chance for stronger storms capable of gusty winds, and heavy rain. Even as this front move through it looks like the greatest chance for stronger storms stays NW of Route 128.

As this cold front pushes offshore, we dry out past dinnertime, and humidity levels fall of dramatically. High pressure returns for your Sunday forecast, and your weather looks delightful Sunday!

It’s a weather aware Saturday, followed by a beach day tomorrow!

~Wren