Stepping outside this morning, you might be fooled into thinking we’re back on our way towards a 60° day. Well…not quite, but it’s still looking to be a really nice February day! We’ve got some stubborn temps today, and despite a mild start with temps in the upper-30s, we won’t warm up past normal February highs today. Temperatures top off in the low-40s today, which could feel cool (as temps stay 15-20° cooler than yesterday).

Winds will also be breezier than yesterday, with winds out of the NW (N by tonight) reinforcing cold air behind a cold front that’s already tracked through New England. That’ll make today’s highs really feel more like the mid to low-30s.

Seasonable temperatures, stay with us through your Tuesday forecast, with mostly sunny skies through the morning. Count on some thickening clouds into tomorrow afternoon as our next frontal system approaches from the west from the Great Lakes. This system brings the chance for light rain/freezing drizzle rain after dinnertime tomorrow into the early AM Wednesday. The best chance for freezing rain/freezing drizzle looks to stay NW of 495, but it’s too early to rule out the chance for freezing rain for the coast.

Early morning commuters could see a few straggling light rain showers/sprinkles early Wednesday morning, but the main concern Wednesday morning will be any slick spots left over from freezing rain/freezing drizzle.

After a seasonable Monday & Tuesday, we’re back to above average temperatures Wednesday into Saturday. Our end of the week storm system will bring some appreciable rainfall and gusty winds, but with mild air in place…we’re talking rainfall.

Enjoy that February Sunshine!!!

~Wren