Seasonable Weekend, Late Week Cool-down

It really is incredible what a difference just one day can make when it comes to our temperatures in New England. Yesterday we fell shy by 1° of breaking our record high (76° for November 3rd in Boson). Today we’re waking up to what feels like a downright chilly Saturday morning in the upper-30s and low-40s…but it’s a pretty average November morning!

We haven’t felt temps like this consistently this fall, so it does feel cold. We’re also a tad breezy with a cool northwesterly wind, which isn’t make the morning feel any warmer. Luckily winds won’t be breezy through the day today.

Temperatures today will be seasonable in the low-50s across the coast, with inland locations standing a better chance of reaching into the mid-50s. We’ll start out with plenty of sunshine this morning, with increasing clouds as we head into the late morning and afternoon.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back tonight before you head to bed! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:23AM…sunset at an early 4:32PM!

Tomorrow features more cloud cover than today, with the chance for a few light, scattered showers as a warm front lifts northward through New England. We won’t manage much in terms of rainfall totals with this front, just trace amounts up to 0.1″. We start managing the chance for a few showers late morning, with a better shot for sprinkles/light showers into the afternoon and evening. We’ll also warm up a bit more tomorrow as winds out the SE bring back some warm & more moist air.

We’ll look at a brief warm up back into the low-70s Monday as we get into the warm sector of our next storms system. The likely chance for rain (and pockets of heavy rain at times) returns Monday afternoon through Monday night, as the cold front associated with our next frontal system tracks through New England. Winds will be blustery as this time, and we could even manage a t’storm or two. If this cold front stalls out a bit, we could see a few showers early Tuesday as well.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!!!

~Wren