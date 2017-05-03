Severe Weather Preparedness Week

With technology improving daily, it gives meteorologists the opportunity to provide better lead time (time to prepare) in the event of a tornado… which will hopefully save lives!! However, it’s up to YOU to head the warnings and act. Remember, “Don’t be scared. Be prepared!” While our area may only average a few tornadoes each year (most brief and weak; EF0 or EF1) it DOES happen here!

If a Tornado WATCH is issued for your surrounding area, it means we are “watching out” for conditions that are favorable for producing a tornado. If a Tornado WARNING is issued for your surrounding area it means ACT NOW! When a WARNING is issued, it means a tornado is either happening NOW or appears as though it could be occurring (or could touch down soon) based on radar and spotter information.

The picture below is from August 22 2016, when an EF1 tornado tore through Concord, Massachusetts. This tornado happened late at night, when most of us were sleeping. It’s always important to stay vigilant!

FRIDAY’S TOPIC: Downburst Winds