Shaking It Off

Blah… a nasty day overall with showers, drizzle and a constant onshore wind that delivered plenty of low level moisture and areas of fog as well. Temps were pinned down in the mid 40s on average and won’t move much tonight. While the weather wasn’t good for the commute or the ball games and practices to be played outside, it was a good drink for the lawns, ball fields and golf courses as many towns picked up about 0.50″ of water.



While the heaviest rain is done, we’ll add another tenth of an inch of so overnight in the form of drizzle and patches of light rain. Temps run into the low 40s with patchy fog around too. Dreary and damp night overall.

The weekend does feature improved weather, but those improvements are fairly slow to occur Saturday. We’ll start the day with plenty of clouds and perhaps a leftover patch of drizzle or sprinkle, but gray skies are generally the flavor of the morning. By midday, a few peeks of sun break through, sending inland temps to 55-60 as coastal temps hold near 50 with an onshore breeze. I can’t rule out a late-day sprinkle or brief shower in a few towns, but that activity is limited as much of the day is dry. Overall, not too bad of a day.



The pick of the weekend is Sunday with highs in the mid 50s coast, low to mid 60s inland. Sunday features much more sunshine too, especially by the afternoon.



Monday looks good too before rain and an onshore wind flows back in Tuesday into early Wednesday. With this set-up, it’s another day stuck into the 40s with the wet weather.



Enjoy the weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter