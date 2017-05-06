Showers On and Off

The weekend overall features a mix of dry hours and showers, timing out what lands where is the challenge as the forecast is a bit complicated. But… here goes.

Today, showers are most widespread this morning, into the early afternoon, especially across Eastern Massachusetts. Mid to late afternoon, the coverage area of showers is less, and even a few breaks of sun are possible. Another shower or two is possible after that, around dinner time/early evening. Bottom line… the whole day’s not washed out, but we do battle on and off showers today. It’ll be a milder day though, lots of mid to upper 60s this afternoon.



Overnight, we’ll dry out, and that allows for a dry start to Sunday morning. A good morning indeed for all involved in Project Bread’s Walk For Hunger in Boston. 7News will be there, join us? Temps tomorrow morning start in the 50s, so it’ll be a good morning for a good walk for a good cause. http://www.projectbread.org/walk-for-hunger/

Sunday afternoon features more clouds and the risk of a few scattered showers mid to late afternoon, although, if the batch of moisture is far enough east, we could miss out on them. Highs tomorrow are near seasonable levels with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week…. “blah” sums it up. Lots of mid 50s for high temps with more clouds than sun and a few isolated pop-up showers in the afternoon. Not a lot of heavy rain, but not a lot of mild air either. Unfortunately, by Mother’s Day weekend, a coastal storm will be nearby, and that may mean some chilly ocean breezes and a cold rain at some point next weekend, but still plenty of time to watch how that evolves.

Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter