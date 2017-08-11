Showers Start The Weekend

Other than a stray shower popping up yesterday afternoon, it was overall, another solid summer day. Today, we extend the nice weather to the 3rd day in a row, giving us our weather winning streak. High temps run in the low to mid 80s inland and hold in the mid to upper 70s along the coast with an onshore wind. We’ll feature a mix of sun and clouds with a modest amount of humidity as dew points run around 60.



While we hold off the showers today, we can’t hold them off tonight. Late this evening, after midnight, it’s fair game for showers to roll in from the west and southwest. As a front lays up near the south coast tomorrow morning, and a disturbance runs along it, we’ll have more showers to start the weekend as Saturday morning looks damp with even a few localized downpours/thunder a possibility across southeast Mass early. The shower chance does decrease in the afternoon, although with mostly cloudy skies, it’ll be a cooler day with highs in the 70s.





Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend as sunshine comes back to us with highs in the low to mid 80s with humidity running on the lower side.



That nice weather continues Monday before some moisture closes in on us Tuesday. By then, showers near the south coast with lowering rain chances the farther north you go. At this point, any features in the tropics that do try to/or do develop we stay south of us before heading out to sea. The jet stream just won’t allow any lows to track up the coast.



Wednesday and Thursday look great. Low to mid 80s and low humidity.

@clamberton7 – twitter