Showtime Folks!

“Be water my friend”… ah, what would we do without social media these days? Gotta love TB 12’s Instagram posts and the Bruce Lee inspiration. Let’s Goooooooooo!!!!!

Cold air and playoff football in Foxboro, pretty much go hand and hand, and despite the cold air in place, you gotta love the set-up. Why not? We do well in this environment!

While we start the day off with lots of sun, clouds do advance in late in the day from our southwest as highs near 30 degrees and slowly fade back into the 20s during the evening. From tailgate to game’s end, you won’t have to worry about your beverage staying cold, as temps go from the upper 20s to the low 20s throughout the journey. With a breeze generally 10mph or less, the wind chills won’t be brutal, but it’ll feel like the mid to upper teens with that light breeze.



So we have to cold, what about the snow? For the most part, we’re not talking much. A few flurries could sneak into Foxboro just in time for the game to give it a festive flare, but the best chance for a few flakes to fly is generally near and south of Route 44 in Southeast Mass between 7pm and midnight. It won’t amount to much, be a few towns pick up a dusting to 1/2″ or so of snow. No biggie compared to last weekend’s storm for those same areas.



Sunday, temps run back in the mid 30s with sunshine. Seasonable for this time of year. MLK day looks good too. Upper 30s.

Ski forecast for New England is solid… snow making and great grooming gets the green light.



While I don’t see 60 back with us, Wednesday and Thursday likely be in the 40s to near 50 with some showers moving in on from late Tuesday into Wednesday. Basically, winter and snow will be taking another break this next workweek ahead.

Enjoy the weekend and enjoy the game!

