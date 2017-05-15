Sing it, Annie!

It’s about time, isn’t it? Another day of waking up to clouds, gloomy skies and RAIN… It’s maybe a little hard to believe that we have a preview of summer in store for this week! Just as Annie said:

“When I’m stuck with a day that’s grey and lonely,

I just stick up my chin and grin and say…

The sun will come out tomorrow

So you got to hang on ’til tomorrow, come what may!”

The sun will indeed come out tomorrow, and we’re in for a big warm-up! Mid 70s tomorrow, low 80s on Wednesday and even our first 90° day of the season could be in store for Thursday!

Even overnight tonight as clouds gradually clear out, temps will be fairly mild in the upper 40s to low 50s for overnight/early morning low temps. Then we’ll be into the low 70s by noon and highs top out in the mid 70s! There’s even a strong enough wind out of the NW (10-15mph) to keep any sea breeze away. So, even the coastline gets in on this warming action.

After this boost in temps through the work week, it’s back to “normal” or more seasonable temps next weekend. By the way, how’s your lawn looking? Nice and green after all of the rain we’ve had recently? This week looks like a good week to mow the lawn or garden… but don’t forget the SPF. The sun is strong this time of year, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen the sun. Don’t let a sneaky sunburn catch you off guard! Just my two-cent-advice. – Breezy