Slightly Unsettled & Warm

Spotty drizzle, and widely spread light showers are possible through the morning hours, but it’s not looking to be a washout. You’ll notice temperatures are much warmer than yesterday morning as a warm front continues to track northward (now situated north of the Bay State).

Winds stay out of the south today, and high temperatures reach back into the upper-60s, even low-70s.

Temps stay warm tomorrow in the low to mid-70s, with the slight chance for a few light showers as a cold front moves through New England bringing back seasonable temps by the weekend.

Saturday features plenty of sunshine, but rain returns for your Sunday forecast.

~Wren