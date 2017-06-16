Slow Moving System & Climbing Dewpoints

Temperatures this morning are starting out 5-13° warmer than yesterday morning, and it feels GREAT outside (if you ask me)! Dewpoints are still in the comfortable threshold, but they’re about to bump up. Humidity ramps up once we get into the warm sector of this storm, noticeable by tomorrow & soupy by Father’s Day. Cloud cover has already moved in ahead of our warm front, and showers move in this afternoon.

Scattered showers work into the Bay State by this morning. Sctd. showers move into Worcester County by the afternoon, with the best chance for showers in eastern Mass. by this late afternoon. So it’s not a washout for us today in eastern Mass. (as a good chunk of the day stays totally dry). We could see a few downpours late afternoon and evening, as well as a rogue t’storms today. Rain totals between this afternoon and tomorrow morning look to bring 0.25-0.5″, with locally higher amounts where we do see downpours or a stray storm.

We keep the chance for showers in the forecast tomorrow, but our chance for rain is just a pinch above a slight chance. Any shower Saturday look to stay light & scattered widely across the state. We could also manage a t’storm or two tomorrow afternoon. So rain gear on standby for sure, but you may not end up needing to use it.

Your Father’s Day forecast features a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon, warm temps in the 80s and humid conditions.

Have a fantastic weekend, and happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there!

~Wren