Slowly Coming Back

We’ve talk so much about how mild the month of January has been, and while many folks have had no problem with the relatively warmer and easy winter so far, I know some of you out there would love to see some good snows. Hey, we like to see it for the ski resorts and of course all the plow drivers and road crews that rely on the extra work.

While I don’t have a lot of snow in the forecast, we do have some colder air working back in next week. That means the backyard skating rinks that have been sitting puddles the last couple of weeks, will actually get a chance to refreeze. In addition, snow guns blast away at the ski resorts, ensuring the slopes stay covered up. Even this weekend, conditions up north shouldn’t be all that bad. Snow showers and squalls have produced snow across many resorts the last 24-48hrs. Bretton Woods has pick up 6″ over the last 24hrs and Jay Peak in VT has hammered out 22″ in the last 48hrs.

Back of the farm here in Southern New England, a mix of sun and clouds extend through the weekend with highs running both today and tomorrow in the upper 30s across the higher terrain and low to mid 40s across the coastal plain. A breeze adds a chill both today and tomorrow, with gusts to 30mph today and 20mph tomorrow. All and all, still not too tough to take in January.



There’s a slight chance for a passing snow shower late tomorrow with a cold front that’ll push in some chillier air by Monday. Much of next week is cooler with highs in the low to mid 30s.



I mentioned I didn’t have a lot of snow in the forecast, but I do have some snow. A system zipping from the Midwest, into New England should have enough energy and moisture to provide snow showers and flurries Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. A brief period of steadier snow is possible late Tuesday, but again, I’m not thinking big totals at this point. Maybe like a coating -2″ event.





Anything bigger would have to what until near the end of Superbowl weekend. Too far out to lock in a storm though. We’ll just keep an eye on the future set-up.