Snow Lovers: This Isn’t The Storm You’re Looking For

Two years ago tonight I was in this chair (or one similar) blogging about our second nor’easter in a week about to pummel us with 16″ of snow (February 2nd, 2015). We were well under way with the Snow Blitz with even more snow. Tonight, I sit here typing up a blog about a snow storm that will deliver, on average, 1-3″ of snow. Sorry , snow lovers, this isn’t the storm you are looking for.

The main reason is a clipper system scooting out of the Great Lakes states and across New England tonight. There are times when these clipper system, if moving slow enough like they did during the snow blitz, can wallop us with heavy snow but tonight’s storm is moving pretty fast and it’s not a strong storm either. The best it can do is scrape some moisture off the Atlantic and produce patches of light snow this evening & overnight. Here is what the radar should look like around midnight:



It doesn’t exactly scream “SNOW!”. What it does suggest is patches of light snow & flurries. That is the storm in a nutshell. Here is what the radar should look like by early Wednesday morning:



Some light snow up on the North Shore & New Hampshire Seacoast but just clouds & some passing flurries for Boston-Worcester-Plymouth. I think most folks will have 1-3″ (a few locations across southeast Massachusetts as well as North Shore a bit more…4″) to get rid of before the Wednesday morning commute. In fact, if you live south of the Pike, you may not have any new snow after 11pm tonight.

In any event, skies will partially clear out tomorrow morning and even partial sunshine will send temps up near 40 on the first day of February. the first day of Solar Spring!

~JR