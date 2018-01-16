Snow Storm, No Bells & Whistles

We’ve got a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Massachusetts in southern Vermont & New Hampshire, late tonight through early evening tomorrow (in pink). Most locations in this warning can expect 4-7″ of snow, with an isolated 8″ possible especially NW of I-495.

Like the title of this blog suggests, we don’t have any bells & whistles with this storm. Wind and coastal concerns won’t be major players at the table, but plowable snow & travel disruption will.

Snow moves in late tonight after midnight, becoming widespread even before the start of the morning commute. By 7AM we have some heavy snow showers out and about, especially south of the Mass. Pike, with our rain/snow line set up along the Cape.

This rain snow line marches northwestard for the South Shore during the morning, and sets up near Kingston, limiting snow totals across SE Mass. Snow remains widespread and heavy at times through the morning into the early afternoon.

Even by 3PM, while we’ll still have snow showers, they will have tapered noticeable, with a few light and spottier snow showers possible into the early evening.

In summary, this snow storm will cause quite the travel headache throughout much of the day tomorrow, but even by late afternoon, the roads should be improving quite a bit!

~Wren