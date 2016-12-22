Snow To Rain, Then Back To Mild

Many of us in Mass. are waking up to light snow showers, and this has especially been the case in Worcester County, as well as along the Mass./New Hampshire border. This is making for reduced visibility and the chance for a few slick spots through the AM commute. We’ve even seen a few pockets of more moderate snowfall. This won’t be the case for everyone though, and in fact the Boston area might only see a few flakes in the air. Most of us in Mass. still stand a chance at a coating of snow to 1″, but the Worcester Hills stands a better chance of actually reaching that 1″ mark.

Snow transitions over to rain by the late morning/early afternoon, with the chance for rain showers through about 3PM for the Boston area. SE Mass. is looking as seeing only rain showers today into late afternoon.

We dry out by your evening commute, and lose our cloud cover into the overnight hours. High pressure returns tomorrow, making for a nice Friday forecast with plenty of sunshine. Travel conditions stay favorable through your holiday weekend, with the chance for rain returning Saturday (with even a few flakes possible for higher elevations).

Allow some extra time on the roads through lunch!

Meteorologist Wren Clair