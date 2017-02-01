Snowy Start to February

A fast moving Clipper system delivered a fluffy and light snowfall to the area overnight with much of the area receiving anywhere between 1 to 3″ of snow with a few locally higher amounts. Other than a lingering flurry or snow shower early this morning, conditions improve throughout this morning and into this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with a bit of a breeze out of the West. Here are some snowfall totals:

Though we’re starting February off on a cold and snowy note, let’s take a quick peek back at January’s stats for the City of Boston. It certainly took me by surprise for not being too cold, but that’s New England! January 2017 is now in the record books as being the 11th warmest on record with an average temperature of 35.1 degrees, just over 6 degrees above average. Even more amazing, only 7 out of 31 days were Below normal! Not good news if you’re a snow lover. As far as precipitation, the month’s total was 4.25″ which is 0.89″ Above average. Because of the mild temperatures, Boston’s snowfall total ran 4″ Below the monthly norm.

With that being said, February is starting out close to where we should be this time of year and this cold pattern will continue through the weekend with a bit of a cooling trend.

As far as seeing anymore snow, the pattern looks to remain quiet without any major glitches. A few snow showers & flurries may pass through the Berkshires and Western Mass. Thursday as a reinforcement shot of cold air arrives in the afternoon. Other than that, the pattern remains cold & relatively quiet with perhaps some flurries or snow showers late Sunday as a system passes South of New England. Have a great Wednesday!

David

