Damp and dreary weather has dominated this weekend. Though, we didn’t really get much rain today, and we did see the sunshine for just a couple of hours earlier. Overall though, not the “spring weather” many of us have been hoping for. So, this is spring, huh? Well, yeah… In our new promo spots running on 7News, I say “We have four distinct seasons (in New England) and we get the best of every one.” We do have the best of every season here in New England, but I’m beginning to wonder if there is a distinct “spring” season! Just remember what they all say: “March showers bring warmer temps in April!” People say that, right? Well, I guess it’s all about positive visualization… Perhaps we can will the warmth to arrive!

For now though, we have more cool and wet weather to contend with. A few light, spotty showers will be with us from time to time overnight – and this leads to a bit of concern for the morning commute. Temperatures in the interior will be right around the freezing mark, and this means freezing rain is a possibility. I really don’t think this is widespread by any stretch of the imagination, but still worth mentioning. The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory through 8am tomorrow for the possibility for some slick spots, especially in the higher terrain of Worcester County and on untreated surfaces.

Really, the showers that move through overnight are just a sign of what’s to come. Monday midday and afternoon, the showers fill in and it will be a cold rain. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from 38° in the interior to the low 50s across the South Coast of New England. By the end of the Monday evening commute, rain showers will be winding down and most areas will have picked up between 0.25-0.50″ of rain.

Tuesday will be a milder day (highs in the low to mid 50s), but the clouds are still with us. Although, I do think we can squeeze out a mostly dry day on Tuesday – before another round of rain arrives after sunset. This will be a quick moving system, but could amount to another 0.10-0.25″ of rain.

So this is spring, huh? Well – this forecast is really not too far off from “normal” for this time of year, at least according to 30-year climatological averages. The “normal” high for Boston this time of year is 48°, and we’ll bounce right around that mark throughout this work week. I guess this is what the start of spring typically has in store… For what it’s worth, the “normal” high for Boston on April 1 is 50° and by April 30th goes up to 60°. If it’s the 70° “spring days” you’re waiting for – that type of weather isn’t “normal” for “spring” in New England. We’ll just have to take it one day at a time – and for tomorrow, plan on packing around the rain gear! – Breezy