Soggy, Foggy & Gusty Tuesday…Cool Down Ahead

It’s been a misty, drizzly morning for many of us, with scattered showers for some. As we head into the afternoon, we start to see widespread rain, with pockets of heavy rainfall into the evening commute. In addition to our wet weather, we’ve also got some gusty conditions and the chance for patchy fog throughout the day into tonight. Rainfall totals by tonight range between 0.5-1.0″, and showers taper off late tonight.

We stay gusty into tomorrow, with temperatures close to 50 degrees, and then a cold front pushes through New England on Wednesday night. Colder air filters into Mass., setting the stage for snow this Friday – 1 to 3 inches are possible. Then cooler air gradually filters in through the end of th eweek, and we cool off each day down into the upper-20s by Sunday.