Soggy Mother’s Day

We’ve got another cooler forecast today with a mix of sun and clouds (trending towards the cloudy end of things). We again have the chance for a few light, hit & miss shower, and patchy drizzle this morning & early afternoon. Looks like the best chance for any moisture will be before the lunch hour, and generally across eastern Mass.

Temps stay cooler across the coast today, with highs in the mid to low-50s, whereas inland temps stand a better shot at upper-50s, even a few spots reaching into the low-60s.

Your Feway Forecast isn’t too shabby, with mostly cloudy skies and temps near 50°.

Now a look at our not so perfect Mother’s Day Forecast. While rain is in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, your Saturday forecast is definitely not a washout.

Saturday morning stays dry for the Commonwealth, with showers moving in first in to SW Mass. near lunchtime.

You’ll want to keep and eye on the sky and be weary of outdoor plans by the late afternoon, but even by late afternoon/early evening we should be mostly dry across far eastern MA.

Saturday night won’t be a grilling out sort of evening. Instead, you’ll want to count on rain by dinnertime, with heavier rain after 10PM all the way through 9 AM Mother’s Day. The worst part of your Mother’s Day forecast will be early in the day, as rain remains heavy at times and winds are gusty.

By 10-11 AM Sunday, rain starts to become more moderate to light, with rain showers continuing into Mother’s Day afternoon.

Happy Friday!!!

~Wren