Soggy Thursday, Then Returning Sunshine!

We’re waking up to yet another soggy start here throughout Massachusetts. You’ll still need to keep the umbrella nearby throughout the day as rain won’t scoot out until late tonight (after midnight).

Temps this morning are about 10° cooler than yesterday morning, so in addition to the rain gear, you’ll probably appreciate an extra warm layer this morning! We’re looking at more seasonable temps today & tomorrow…so that means a chilly rain for us here to day. Winds end up out of the west for us, and that pulls in some cooler and drier air. So this afternoon you’ll start to notice falling temperatures (in the mid to low -50s) in central Mass., then eastern Mass. by mid afternoon.

Tonight will be a colder night as well because as we dry out into the overnight hours, we also lose our cloud cover. This will bring tomorrow morning’s lows back to average as well, with a chilly start in the mid to low-40s.

If you’d enjoy a bit-o-sunshine, good news, we’ve got that on tap tomorrow! High pressure moves in for Friday and Saturday, with plenty of sunshine both days.

Cloud cover returns for Sunday and so does our next moisture-packed system. Escorted by the jet, our next storm system is primed with tropical moisture, and we could see another quick-hitting 1-3″ of rain Sunday afternoon & evening into early Monday morning.

~Wren