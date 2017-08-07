Soggy Today, Improving Midweek

Don’t forgot the rain gear this morning! While we’re starting out the early morning with mostly sunny skies. We are quickly moving in cloud cover out ahead of our next storm system. This fast moving system moves in rain showers to our SW by the mid to late morning, with a better chance for rain across eastern Mass. this afternoon. Rain stays with us through the evening commute, with heavy rain at times.

As low pressure moves in closer to New England tonight, heavy rain is possible, with about 0.5-1″ of rain by early tomorrow morning possible for Boston. The highest rainfall totals look to stay across SE Mass, where 1-1.5″ is possible for the Cape & Islands.

A few light showers stick around into tomorrow morning. We keep a good deal of cloud cover Tuesday, and the slight chance for a spot shower into the afternoon.

Sunshine and seasonable temps return midweek.

~Wren