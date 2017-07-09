Solid Weekend Finish

Ahhhhh… that’s more like it! A refreshing breeze kicks off today with lowering humidity and mostly sunny skies. We’re winning on all fronts today… summer warmth, low humidity, sunshine, and no storm threat is the forecast as highs glide up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A solid day for pretty much any outdoor activity from the beach to the pool to the golf course.





The pleasant weather continues tomorrow before higher humidity and the risk of scattered storms rolls in by Tuesday afternoon with a cool front. That front pushes south of us Wednesday before returning as a warm sometime Thursday. With a wavering front back and forth across New England, the pattern favors unsettled weather Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms, and perhaps even a period of steadier, heavier rain. Hard to pin down those details this far out, but it does look like that complex set-up moves out in time for next weekend which would lead to dry conditions by next Saturday.



Have a great Sunday!

@clamberton7 – twitter