Weekend: Solid Start, Rainy Finish

Chalk up another mild day for many as highs ran in the mid to upper 70s for most of eastern Mass. It was noticeably cooler across southern New Hampshire and northern Worcester County as clouds won the battle today with even a few showers.

The spotty sprinkle/light shower activity we have this afternoon will fizzle out overnight, yielding to a quiet, but mostly cloudy overnight. The cool front that produced those drops will return north tomorrow morning as a warm front, allowing for an increasingly muggier day with clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoon. Patchy fog and a sprinkle may start the day, but overall, the bulk of tomorrow is dry with highs in the low 70s at the coast to 75-80 inland.

Sunday is another warm one, mid to upper 70s, but we’ll have lots of clouds in the mix and even a few isolated showers. The humidity is sky high with dewpoints running into the upper 60s. Sox game won’t rain out, but a shower is possible.



Columbus Day on the other hand, looks wet. Showers, some with localized downpours, will work on through as tropical moisture ahead of Nate get pulls up here. Then, the remnant low of night passes close by Monday night/Tuesday AM, allowing for the potential of more locally heavy rain. Rain totals will depend on track, but right now, 1-2″ of beneficial rain seems to be a good starting point for much of southern New England. Higher totals may favor locations to the northwest.



Nate is expected to strengthen into the hurricane this weekend, before making landfall anywhere between New Orleans and Pensacola.

