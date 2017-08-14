Solid Start

What. A. Day! Sunday turned out to be a beauty of an afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s, a refreshing breeze and lowering humidity. A comfortable, warm afternoon turned into a refreshing evening and a cooler overnight as temperatures this morning started the day in the low to mid 50s in the burbs and the 60s in Boston.

While the amount of blue in the sky is limited by high level clouds streaming in from the west, the clouds aren’t thick enough to totally block out the sun’s energy. That means the filtered sun is good enough to warm us into to 80s (upper 70s coast with seabreeze) and also good enough to get you that sneaky sunburn if you don’t use sunscreen as plenty of UVs still get through that high overcast. The weather looks great from Pats practice to Fenway today too.





Low humidity remains through today before yielding to some mugginess overnight today and tomorrow. We’ll start Tuesday with considerable clouds, especially across Southeast Mass before a mix of clouds and sun prevails in the afternoon. Much of the region remains dry with just a slight risk of a pop-up shower/storm northwest of 495.



Lower humidity returns once again by Wednesday afternoon with a similar feel by that afternoon to what we had yesterday as highs top off in the mid to a few upper 80s and dewpoints fall into the 50s.

The risk for showers and storms becomes widespread Thursday night into Friday and a few showers and cooler weather may linger into Saturday.

Tropical Storm Gert stays out to sea with the only impact being some swells sent back to south/east facing shores of the Cape/Islands by Wednesday.



@clamberton7 – twitter