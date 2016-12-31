Some Drops/Flakes Ring In 2017

This is it, last day of 2016… weather-wise we go out fairly quiet aside from a few hours of some rain/snow overnight.

This New Year’s Eve day starts chilly, with temps near 20, and rebounds into the mid 30s by the afternoon under increasing cloud cover. Temps will actually continue to rise overnight, into the mid 30s to lower 40s as a few rain and snow showers move through between 9pm-3am (it won’t rain/snow for 6 hours straight, it’s just the time frame for the best chance for some of that precip). It’ll likely be in the upper 30s with a few light rain showers around in Boston tonight, at midnight. Outside 495, it’ll more likely be snow showers with up to an inch or so in the Worcester Hills. A few slick spots are certainly possible outside 495 for a little while tonight, so if those New Year’s Eve plans take you out and about, be careful on the roads overnight. Inside 495, especially near the coast, the roads are more wet than white.





Behind this system, Sunday looks great, mid 40s and mostly sunny skies. Perfect day to hit the slopes locally or up north. In fact, conditions up north are stellar as many resorts go hammered with yesterday’s storm. Many NH and ME ski resorts picked up 1-2 feet of snow! Much of northern New England has a current snowpack of 1-2 feet with a good chunk of interior Maine over 2 feet. Certainly a different ski/snowmobile season so far up north compared to last December.





Take care and stay safe tonight!