Some Storms Today… A Beauty Tomorrow

Wow… what a deluge yesterday across the Cape and the Islands as many locations picked up between 2-3″ of rain, with even a couple 4″ amounts around Barnstable. If those rain amounts were stretched out over the course of a day, it’s not too much of an issue. However, when those rain amounts fall within a couple of hours, like it did yesterday, flash flooding results.

Today, it’s a different feel of a day, but not all’s quiet. Breaks of sun and a southwest wind warm us up to the lower to middle 80s as we start the day dry. However, the warmth combined with high humidity, and instability moving in from our west will also aid in trigger scattered storms this afternoon. Some of these storms will be strong with localized downpours and strong winds. The best support for any severe storm is generally northwest of Boston, but even in the city, a strong storm is possible this afternoon. Most of these storms are scattered about between 1-7pm, earliest in that timeframe northwest of 495 (4-7pm South Shore). Since they are scattered, it’s not like yesterday where it rains for 6 straight hours, so we do get our dry times in, there may just be a 30-60min span here and there you’ll need to take a break from the outdoor activities. An isolated shower or storm may still be leftover after 7pm, but with lots of mid-level dry air moving in, the number of showers/storms by then should be limited. The lowest risk of seeing a storm today is across the Cape and Islands, where much of today ends up dry. It’s only fair afterall after yesterday’s drenching :-).







We do dry out tonight and lower the humidity late overnight as a cold front kicks the muggies out to our east. That’ll set up a beauty of a Sunday with low to mid 80s and low humidity. Monday looks great too before more storms fire Tuesday afternoon.



Enjoy the weekend, just keep an eye to the sky this afternoon.