Yeah, some of you are probably thinking, “I don’t care what you had for dinner, Bri. Just tell me about the weather.” Some of you loyal blog readers though, are probably thinking “Yeah! I had soup for dinner too!! Cheers!” Mine was red lentil with squash and zucchini. It was warm, yummy and just what the weather ordered. Perfect for a cool, fall-like day! Highs topped out in the low to mid 60s today… so why not?!

While you’ll maybe want that extra blanket on the bed tonight if you sleep with the windows open (low temps in the low to mid 50s), you won’t have to search for that sweater or jacket again tomorrow. I keep saying that tomorrow is my “pick day of the week,” and I think you will feel the same way if you can get out and enjoy it. The sunshine is back in full force (just a few fair weather clouds during the afternoon), highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80°, and a light sea breeze will kick in during the afternoon to hold the coastline in the low to mid 70s. Oh, and did I mention humidity stays low? Perfect.

Since tomorrow is my “pick DAY of the week” that means the “pick” only lasts for a “DAY.” Thursday should be a mostly dry day, but humidity is on the rise and clouds take over pretty early on. The unsettled weather arrives late Thursday and sticks around into Friday morning; showers and storms. Exact timing and intensity are still TBD – but we’ll work out the kinks and keep you posted.

After Friday though, we’re in for a nice stretch of weather. So feel free to put that jacket/sweater/duvet away for a little while longer and #takebacksummer! – Breezy