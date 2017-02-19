Spring Fever

Incredible. It’s a “Tale of Two Sundays:” with snow last week and 60s this week. What a difference! No new records were set, but we did come within a few degrees. Here’s a look at high temps from earlier today:

Some on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) were STOKED to enjoy a taste of spring-like weather. Others were asking, “What the heck is going on?!” Yes, these temps are more typical for April and May than for FEBRUARY… but it has been this warm (even warmer) during February before. As I mentioned before, no new records were set today. The record high for this day in Boston is 65°, set in 1961; for Worcester, 62° (1981). I did some digging last night and found the warmest temperature during the month of February was 70° on 2/24/1985, just FYI. While our “spring tease” is gone tomorrow and it’s “back to reality,” we’re in for another warm-up for the middle to end of the week that has the potential to set new records.

First things first, tomorrow’s temps will probably be a shock to the system. We’re talking “normal” highs for this time of year (37-43°), but that’s about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than today. While we do get the sunshine, we also have a chilly breeze out of the NNW throughout the day. Tuesday features more clouds and temps topping out in the low to mid 40s.

While the overall pattern is quiet through the end of the week, we do have some light precip on the way for late Tuesday. Exact timing is a little tricky to nail down, but it looks like it will be after the Tuesday evening commute and wrap up before the Wednesday morning commute. However, with temps in the interior dropping to around 32°, we could have some pockets of freezing rain (albeit light) that could make for some isolated slick surfaces come Wednesday morning. We’ll keep an eye on it.

More spring-like weather is on the way starting Wednesday, and Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week (even warmer than today)!

Next storm system arrives on Saturday, but temps still look mild. Could be some rumbles of thunder, gusty wind and downpours. For now, enjoy the ups and downs of our temps – Just ride the wave! – Breezy