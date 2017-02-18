Spring Fling

Yup, a chilly start this morning with even a few flurries/snow showers across northeastern MA, NH and ME, but those flakes and patchy clouds are associated with a warm front that promises to deliver us a taste of early Spring this weekend. With winds kicking southwest today, temps jump up into the upper 40s to near 50 under a mix of clouds and sun. The breeze is a bit active in the afternoon, gusting 20-30mph at times. Sunday will also feature a bit of a breeze, but it’ll turn northwest. It’s a mild day though, with highs near 50.





The numbers come back to near 40 Monday and Tuesday before the bounce back to near 50 Wednesday. We may be able to squeeze out an isolated shower Wednesday, but it’s more a cloud producing front than rain producer. Thursday and Friday feature more dry air and temps well into the 50s Thursday and near 50 Friday.

Obviously, it’s a big vacation week coming up. Northern New England has been hammered with snow, so the ski and snowmobile set-up is great. Some parts of western Maine have over 50″ of snow on the ground! Temps up north reach the 30s to lower 40s this weekend, overall, comfortable for those winter sports.



How about down south? From the Red Sox winter home to the house of the mouse, the forecast is warm the next few days… near 80. Just a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow late-day/night. Better chance Orlando vs. Fort Myers for that.





Enjoy the weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter