Spring is Back

Rain totals haven’t been too impressive as of yet today; most areas coming in with trace amounts up to around 0.10″ at 5pm. It may have felt like a “case of the Mondays” mostly because of the cool temps and cloudy conditions. Temps have held steady in the low to mid 50s, and won’t budge much into the overnight hours. We’re also in for showers to fill back in this evening and overnight, favoring SE Mass, the Cape and islands. Totals in these areas by the time wet weather pushes out tomorrow morning should be between 0.50″ to even up to 1.5″, especially if some spots tap into a thunderstorm or downpour moving through.

I mentioned this wet weather should clear SE tomorrow morning, and we’re in for improvement tomorrow afternoon. Partly sunny skies, and highs near 70° is more like it for this time of year. The coolest temps will be along the coastline with a sea breeze. It’s a similar story for Wednesday, but there’s a quick wave of energy that pushes to our SE during the morning hours – and this will bring a chance of showers to the Cape and islands once again during the morning hours of Wednesday.

More wet weather is in store for Thursday and Friday – and even when we have dry times, the clouds hang tough. So yes, it’s ultimately an unsettled week ahead featuring spring temperatures and spring showers here and there… but what you really want to know about is what the upcoming holiday weekend looks like. Saturday and Sunday carry the tagline of “not bad at all!” but we will have mostly cloudy skies both of the weekend days, with temps topping out in the 60s to near 70. As J.R. said, the weekend looks great for hikes, bike rides, cook-outs… just maybe not an early trip to the beach for a tan. Memorial Day is a different story though, as it looks like wet weather will be with us once again. I don’t want to call it a holiday “washout” yet, but it is in the cards currently. Of course, we’re still a week away. So as always, stay tuned. – Breezy