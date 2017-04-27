Spring Showers to Summer Temps

How sweet it is to see the sunshine after we haven’t seen it for a couple of days. We needed those spring showers, but the wet weather had just about worn out its welcome! The clouds were able to pull apart for this afternoon, and temps warmed well into the 60s away from the coastline. We’ll get even warmer temps working in for the next two days; even flirting with 80 degrees!

But first, clouds and fog will be with us again tonight, keeping temps fairly steady (lows in the low to mid 50s). Friday starts off with a few isolated showers, even a rumble of thunder possible, before clearing out for the afternoon. The chance for showers is only about 30%, which means not all of us see these raindrops tomorrow. It’s hard to pin-point exactly who WILL see those showers, but here’s an idea of how “few and far between” the wet weather will be to start tomorrow:

The threat for showers should be gone by about 11am, and skies will clear. With the sunshine around, temps will warm up quickly and will climb well into the 70s – if not 80°!

Saturday is a similar story, with a slight chance for an isolated shower and temps flirting with 80°. Sunday will be a bit cooler, but closer to “normal” for this time of year, due to a pocket of cooler air settling in with a NNE breeze. Still, a dry Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s (away from the coast) is not bad at all for the and of April! Enjoy! – Breezy