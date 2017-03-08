Spring to Snow…That’s How We Roll

Once the morning showers moved on out, it was not a bad day at all with returning sunshine and temps in the 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Sure, it was a bit breezy, but overall a nice taste of Spring. That’s pretty much all we’ll get for Spring over the next week too. The flavor transitions back to winter as we end the week with colder air pouring in, and the chance for snow to fly showing up twice: On Friday and next Tuesday.

To get to the snow, we first need the cold, and that colder air starts to move in tomorrow with a strong west wind, gusting to 45mph. Highs tomorrow run about 8-10 degrees cooler than today, upper 40s on average, then drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning. That’ll be cold enough to support snow as a quick moving area of low pressure rides along a front draped to our south. A narrow band of locally heavy snow arrives predawn along the south coast of New England with lighter snow making it’s way to farther north by the morning commute. Along and north of the Mass Pike, some on and off light snow lingers to midday before ending. Farther south, especially near the south coast, that steadier snow lingers through the early afternoon. Ballpark thinking now is generally an inch or so from Boston to Worcester with 1-3″ in Southeast Mass, and 3-5″ near the south coast of New England. If a narrow, but heavier band is more persistent near the south coast, then a few towns near 6″ is possible. We’ll continue to update you on air and online the next day or so with the forecast updates.









Behind the snow, comes the bitter cold. Deja vu to last weekend with highs in the 20s, lows in the single digits and lots of bitterly cold winds. Wind chill Saturday night runs near -10 again. There’s no question there will be plenty of cold into next week, the question is whether a nor’easter heads up the coast and delivers a big slug of snow and wind. This far out, too early to say it’s a lock, but the pattern favors a coastal storm to develop, we’ll have to watch whether the track deals us a major storm of if it can manage to stay out to sea.

Anyhow, winter still has some gas left in the tank, plenty to watch over the next week.





@clamberton7– twitter